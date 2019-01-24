Gunman Robs Carpinteria Business, Escapes with Cash

A Carpinteria business was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night by a man who fled on foot, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 9:45 p.m., an employee of a business on the 4900 block of Carpinteria Avenue called 9-1-1 to report the robbery, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“The suspect fled with an undetermined amount of cash,” Hoover said. “None of the employees needed medical attention.”

Deputies conducted an extensive search of the area around the business, but the suspect was not located, Hoover said.

No description was given for the man, who is wanted for robbery and kidnapping, Hoover said.

The investigation into the robbery was continuing Thursday.

