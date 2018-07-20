Gunman Flees with Cash After Robbing Goleta Rabobank Branch

Suspect in Calle Real heist made threatening statements, observed to be in possession of a handgun

A bank branch in Goleta was robbed at gunpoint Friday by a man who fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred at about 10:45 a.m. at the Rabobank branch at 5956 Calle Real, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

The robber — described only as a white, male adult — walked into the bank when it was empty except for employees, Hoover said.

He handed a teller a note demanding cash and made threatening statements, Hoover said, adding that he was observed to be in possession of a handgun.

The man exited the rear of the bank into an adjacent residential/commercial area, and may be associated with a maroon- or reddish-colored Nissan four-door sedan, Hoover said.

At about 12:30 p.m., investigators got word that the suspect may have entered a hair salon in the area and changed clothing, and a possible suspect vehicle was discovered in the parking lot of Gold's Gym at 6144 Calle Real, according to emergency radio traffic.

The suspect may have fled into nearby San Pedro Creek, according to radio traffic.

Deputies converged on the area, and were setting up a perimeter in surrounding neighborhoods.

A county helicopter also was called in to assist in the search.

It’s possible the man may be associated with other recent bank robberies, but that has not been confirmed, Hoover said.

A “be on the lookout” alert was broadcast to surrounding law enforcement agencies regarding the suspect and his vehicle.

The FBI also was responding to the incident, Hoover added.

