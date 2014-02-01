Gunman Flees With Cash From Convenience Store

Santa Maria police were searching for a gunman who robbed a convenience store Friday night on the city’s Westside.

The suspect entered the store in the 1200 block of Blosser Road with a gun at about 8:30 p.m., and demanded money from the employees, Sgt. Steve Lopez said.

He was given an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled in an older-model vehicle that was parked nearby, Lopez said.

The suspect was described at black, approximately 5-foot-10, weighing about 190 pounds.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation was continuing, Lopez said.

