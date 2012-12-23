Gunman Robs Chase Bank in Downtown Santa Barbara

A man armed with a gun robbed a downtown bank Saturday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The suspect — described only as a middle-aged man — entered the Chase Bank branch at 1302 State Street shortly after 2 p.m., said Sgt. Todd Johnson, a department spokesman.

The robber brandished a handgun and demanded money from a clerk, Johnson said.

He then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, he said.

The suspect was last seen headed south on State Street on foot, said Johnson, adding that the FBI is investigating the robbery.

