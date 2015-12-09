Gunman Robs Convenience Store on Santa Barbara’s Eastside

Advice

An Eastside convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

A man dressed in dark clothing entered the 7-Eleven store at 402. N. Milpas St. at about 6:30 p.m., and brandished a black handgun, said Sgt. Todd Johnson.

The robber then fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, Johnson said.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which remained under investigation.

