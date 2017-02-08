Gunshot Victim Apparently Shot Himself, Santa Maria Police Say

A man who showed up at Marian Regional Medical Center last week with a gunshot wound apparently shot himself, Santa Maria police said Wednesday.

At 1 a.m. Jan. 31, police officers were dispatched to the Santa Maria hospital after 18-year-old Bobby Romero-Torrez showed up there with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives reviewed evidence and were able to determine Romero-Torrez shot himself accidentally, police Sgt. Paul Flores said.

The man initially told police the shooting occurred near the intersection of Cook and Western streets.

Romero-Torrez was booked into jail for violating terms of his state parole on Jan. 31, but this week was re-booked for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm with a gang enhancement.

A second man was arrested in connection with the incident after officers identified a witness to the shooting as Guy Parris, 20, of Santa Maria, Flores said.

Parris, a convicted felon, allegedly had ammunition consistent with the gunshot wound to Romero-Torrez, police said.

Parris was arrested Jan. 31 for violating probation and being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

The reported shooting was one of two to occur in three days in Santa Maria.

