Gunshot Wounds Send Man to Hospital in Santa Maria

Advice

Santa Maria police were providing few details about a shooting that occurred Monday night on the city’s west side.

Officers responded at about 8 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Cook Street on a report of shots fired, said Lt. Daniel Cohen.

Upon arrival, they found an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Cohen said.

He was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for serious injuries. Details on his condition were not available.

“This is an active investigation and no further details will be released at this time,” Cohen said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.