Gusts to 45 mph Possible as Wind Advisory Extended for South Coast

A wind advisory was issued for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Sunday night, and gusty conditions are expected to persist through Monday evening.

The National Weather Service extended the wind advisory until 3 a.m. Monday and said the area could expect northwest to north winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Forecasters said the strongest winds will likely taper off Monday morning, but periods of strong gusts are possible throughout the day and early evening.

Officials said the strongest winds will occur below canyons and passes, and authorities urged motorists to use caution on Highway 101 through Goleta and along the Gaviota coast and on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

Monday’s forecast calls for morning clouds and fog with partial clearing in the afternoon and high temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s.

The weather service said a prolonged heat wave is expected to zap Southern California later this week, and triple-digit temperatures are possible in the backcountry.

