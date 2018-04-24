Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 11:55 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Gusts to 45 mph Possible as Wind Advisory Extended for South Coast

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | June 23, 2013 | 10:15 p.m.

A wind advisory was issued for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Sunday night, and gusty conditions are expected to persist through Monday evening.

The National Weather Service extended the wind advisory until 3 a.m. Monday and said the area could expect northwest to north winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Forecasters said the strongest winds will likely taper off Monday morning, but periods of strong gusts are possible throughout the day and early evening.

Officials said the strongest winds will occur below canyons and passes, and authorities urged motorists to use caution on Highway 101 through Goleta and along the Gaviota coast and on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

Monday’s forecast calls for morning clouds and fog with partial clearing in the afternoon and high temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s.

The weather service said a prolonged heat wave is expected to zap Southern California later this week, and triple-digit temperatures are possible in the backcountry.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 