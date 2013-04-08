Gusty Conditions Cause Mess But Little Local Damage

Wind knocks down power line and trees, but otherwise nothing ‘earth-shattering,’ an official says

Some areas of Santa Barbara County saw wind gusts near 60 mph Monday, along with fallen trees and downed power lines in several Santa Barbara neighborhoods.

Among the casualties was a landmark cypress tree that stood on the bluffs overlooking Arroyo Burro Beach at the Douglas Family Preserve.

Other than that, nothing “earth-shattering” occurred when gusty conditions — bringing potentially damaging northwest to north winds— swept through the area Sunday night into Monday, according to Capt. Gary Pitney of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department .

However, to the south, a 170-acre fire reportedly burned at least two homes, and was threatening dozens of residences in the Fillmore area of Ventura County.

Most high-wind advisories affecting the Central Coast were expected to taper off by Tuesday morning, said Stuart Seto, weather specialist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Persistent 25 to 40 mph winds came through the area Monday, with the highest gusts seen Sunday evening into early Monday, Seto said.

Locally, Las Flores Canyon registered the strongest gusts at 57 mph. The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden clocked a gust at 53 mph for the next highest, and Montecito foothills saw gusts up to 46 mph.

“There’s always those spots in there where they get really gusty,” Seto said.

The number of on-duty fire personnel was upped Monday in anticipation of the winds, Pitney said, but the only downed power line was seen in the afternoon on an access alley to two homes in the 600 block of San Rogue Road.

That incident, which was reported by a resident who smelled smoke in his home, related to a cable line that was over a power line, Pitney said. The home wasn’t damaged and there were no injuries.

“It was windy, as you know, but nothing really earth-shattering,” Pitney said.

After midnight Monday, winds were expected to drop to 15 to 25 mph along the coast and decrease to 25 to 40 mph in the mountains, bringing a shift back to more familiar Santa Ana winds (which come from the northeast) and warmer temperatures, Seto said.

“We will be shifting to a Santa Ana pattern more later Tuesday night,” he said. “Of course, they won’t be as strong as these were. What they’ll do is bring a good deal of heat for this week.”

Because of the wind, Seto said, Central Coast residents are urged to avoid travel if they can.

Temperatures are expected to be in the lower to mid-70s through Thursday, with winds between 15 to 25 mph, he said. This weekend, temperatures will return to the 60s.

“Enjoy the heat,” Seto said. “By the weekend, (we’ll see) return of onshore flow winds from the ocean and low clouds and fog.”

