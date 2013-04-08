Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 8:39 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Gusty Conditions Cause Mess But Little Local Damage

Wind knocks down power line and trees, but otherwise nothing ‘earth-shattering,’ an official says

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff updated logo 11:05 p.m. | April 8, 2013 | 11:47 p.m.

Some areas of Santa Barbara County saw wind gusts near 60 mph Monday, along with fallen trees and downed power lines in several Santa Barbara neighborhoods.

Among the casualties was a landmark cypress tree that stood on the bluffs overlooking Arroyo Burro Beach at the Douglas Family Preserve.

Other than that, nothing “earth-shattering” occurred when gusty conditions — bringing potentially damaging northwest to north winds— swept through the area Sunday night into Monday, according to Capt. Gary Pitney of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department .

However, to the south, a 170-acre fire reportedly burned at least two homes, and was threatening dozens of residences in the Fillmore area of Ventura County.

Most high-wind advisories affecting the Central Coast were expected to taper off by Tuesday morning, said Stuart Seto, weather specialist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Persistent 25 to 40 mph winds came through the area Monday, with the highest gusts seen Sunday evening into early Monday, Seto said.

Locally, Las Flores Canyon registered the strongest gusts at 57 mph. The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden clocked a gust at 53 mph for the next highest, and Montecito foothills saw gusts up to 46 mph.

“There’s always those spots in there where they get really gusty,” Seto said.

Santa Barbara city fire crews responded Monday to the 600 block of San Roque Road, where gusty winds downed utility wires. No damage or injuries were reported. (Santa Barbara Fire Department photo)
Santa Barbara fire crews respond Monday to the 600 block of San Roque Road, where gusty winds downed utility wires. No damage or injuries were reported. (Santa Barbara City Fire Department photo)

The number of on-duty fire personnel was upped Monday in anticipation of the winds, Pitney said, but the only downed power line was seen in the afternoon on an access alley to two homes in the 600 block of San Rogue Road.

That incident, which was reported by a resident who smelled smoke in his home, related to a cable line that was over a power line, Pitney said. The home wasn’t damaged and there were no injuries.

“It was windy, as you know, but nothing really earth-shattering,” Pitney said.

After midnight Monday, winds were expected to drop to 15 to 25 mph along the coast and decrease to 25 to 40 mph in the mountains, bringing a shift back to more familiar Santa Ana winds (which come from the northeast) and warmer temperatures, Seto said.

“We will be shifting to a Santa Ana pattern more later Tuesday night,” he said. “Of course, they won’t be as strong as these were. What they’ll do is bring a good deal of heat for this week.”

Because of the wind, Seto said, Central Coast residents are urged to avoid travel if they can.

Temperatures are expected to be in the lower to mid-70s through Thursday, with winds between 15 to 25 mph, he said. This weekend, temperatures will return to the 60s.

“Enjoy the heat,” Seto said. “By the weekend, (we’ll see) return of onshore flow winds from the ocean and low clouds and fog.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 