Gusty Conditions Expected This Week on South Coast, with Heat Wave on the Way

Winds gusting to 35 mph were sweeping through the Montecito foothills early Monday, and the National Weather Service said the blustery conditions are likely to continue for much of the week.

The weather service said northwest to north winds of 15 to 25 mph are to be expected below canyons and passes Monday and Tuesday on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

Gusts of 40 mph are likely after midnight Monday with possible gusts of 40-45 mph beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Monday’s forecast calls for patchy morning fog and drizzle giving way to clear afternoon skies, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Tuesday should bring more of the same.

The weather service said a prolonged period of warm temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s is likely late in the week. Authorities warned of increased fire danger from the combination of very dry weather and gusty winds.

Elevated surf also is expected on south-facing beaches with a high risk of rip currents Wednesday and Thursday.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.