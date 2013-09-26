Gusty Conditions Kick Up Again, But Calmer Days Ahead

It looks like Santa Barbara County residents will need to hold onto their hats for one more day.

Winds kicked up Thursday afternoon in many parts of the county, and were expected to continue blowing into the evening hours.

But National Weather Service forecasters in Oxnard say the blustery conditions should abate overnight and return to a calmer state on Friday.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday until 3 a.m. Friday, said meteorologist Mike Woford.

"This is probably the last night for windy conditions in the Santa Barbara area," Woford said. "We'll be transitioning to more of a Santa Ana condition, which will mainly affect L.A. and Ventura counties."

The advisory was calling for sustained northwest winds of 15-25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph, strongest below canyons and passes.

At mid-afternoon Thursday, gusts to 30 mph were recorded at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden in Mission Canyon, and many other locations reported breezy conditions.

"You'll notice a pretty good decrease later tonight and tomorrow — just kind of a standard sea breeze," Woford said.

Travelers on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 101 along the Gaviota Coast were urged to use extra caution — especially those driving high-profile vehicles.

Overall, conditions should remain clear and sunny through the weekend, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s near the coast, and slightly warmer inland, Woford said. Overnight lows should be in the low to mid-50s.

