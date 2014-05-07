Gusty Sundowners to Target Santa Barbara Into Thursday

Gusty sundowner winds are expected in parts of Santa Barbara County Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory was issued at mid-afternoon, extending until 3 a.m. Thursday.

The advisory includes the South Coast, and the Santa Ynez Range and foothills.

Northwest winds of 15-25 mph are likely, with gusts to 45 mph, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service indicated the advisory may be extended as far as Saturday.

Daytime highs near the coast are expected in the low- to mid-70s Thursday into Saturday, warming to the lower 80s by Monday.

Inland areas could see highs in the 90s by early next week.

Overnight lows should be in the mid-50s, and skies are expected to remain clear into next week.

