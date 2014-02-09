Gusty Winds, 50% Chance of Rain in Forecast, but Sunshine on Its Way, Too

A cold front that has given Northern California a good soaking over the last two days was expected to move through Santa Barbara County overnight, bringing a likelihood of showers.

National Weather Service forecasters were calling for a 50-percent chance of rain, with the largest amounts falling north of Point Conception.

The front was expected to bring gusty conditions as well, prompting forecasters to issue a wind advisory through 3 a.m Tuesday.

North to northwest winds of 15-30 mph were forecast, with gusts to 45 mph.

Motorists were being urged to use caution, especially in the mountains, near passes, and along the Gaviota coast.

Monday was expected to remain cloudy through midmorning, before giving way to sunny skies and daytime highs in the low to mid-70s the remainder of the week.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.