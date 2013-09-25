Gusty Winds, Big Waves Expected in Santa Barbara County

Gusty winds are expected again Wednesday afternoon and evening across Santa Barbara County, according to the National Weather Service.

A dry cold front moving through the region will bring northwest winds of 20-25 mph, forecasters said, with gusts to 40 mph.

A wind advisory will be in effect from noon until 10 p.m., forecasters said.

In addition, a high-surf advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m., with breakers of 8 to 11 feet on west- and northwest-facing beaches, forecasters said.

High temperatures Wednesday are expected in the mid to upper 70s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Clear skies and warmer temperatures are forecast through the weekend.

