Local News

Gusty Winds Blow Through Santa Barbara South Coast

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | April 27, 2016 | 8:33 p.m.

Gusty winds grew stronger Wednesday night as the National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for the Santa Barbara County South Coast. 

The advisory will remain in effect until 3 a.m. Friday.

For Wednesday night, the National Weather Service was calling for northwest winds of 15-25 mph and gusts of up to 35 mph.

Similar conditions were expected Thursday night on the South Coast. 

Breezy weather is expected throughout the county for the rest of the week before clearing up for a sunny, clear weekend with temperatures ranging from the high 60s or low 70s.  

The Lompoc Valley and Santa Maria Valley had wind advisories in effect through Wednesday night. 

There were a few storm-related power outages Wednesday, including one affecting about 215 customers in the Hope Ranch area of Santa Barbara.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, power was expected to be restored by 4:30 a.m. Thursday. 

Click here for an Outage Map from Southern California Edison.

[Click here for the latest forecast]

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

