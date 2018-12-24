Pixel Tracker

Gusty Winds, Chance of Rain in Forecast for Christmas Eve and Day

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 2:43 p.m. | December 24, 2018 | 1:51 p.m.

Gusty conditions with a chance of rain are in the forecast for the Santa Barbara area for Christmas eve and morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for the Santa Barbara County South Coast and mountain area, with northwest winds of 25-40 mph and gusts to 60 mph, said Bonnie Bartling, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The watch will be in effect from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Forecasters were calling for a 50-percent chance of rain showers after 10 p.m. Monday, dropping to 30 percent by Christmas morning.

Rainfall totals in most areas should be 1/4 inch or less, Bartling told Noozhawk.

“It’s more of a wind event that a rain event,” she noted.

Skies should clear by Tuesday afternoon, with sunny skies and cooler temperatures likely through the weekend, she added.

Daytime highs should be in the low- to mid-60s, with overnight lows in the low-40s.

A Beach Hazards Statement also has been issued, and will be in effect from Tuesday morning until Wednesday morning.

A large westerly swell is expected to arrive late Monday night, bringing high surf to west-facing beaches.

In addition, a 6.3-foot astronomical high tide late Tuesday morning could cause some coastal flooding and beach erosion, forecasters said.

Click here for the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Click here for real-time rainfall totals.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

