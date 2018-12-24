Gusty Winds, Chance of Rain in Forecast for Christmas Eve and Day

Gusty conditions with a chance of rain are in the forecast for the Santa Barbara area for Christmas eve and morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for the Santa Barbara County South Coast and mountain area, with northwest winds of 25-40 mph and gusts to 60 mph, said Bonnie Bartling, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The watch will be in effect from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Forecasters were calling for a 50-percent chance of rain showers after 10 p.m. Monday, dropping to 30 percent by Christmas morning.

Rainfall totals in most areas should be 1/4 inch or less, Bartling told Noozhawk.

“It’s more of a wind event that a rain event,” she noted.

Skies should clear by Tuesday afternoon, with sunny skies and cooler temperatures likely through the weekend, she added.

Daytime highs should be in the low- to mid-60s, with overnight lows in the low-40s.

A Beach Hazards Statement also has been issued, and will be in effect from Tuesday morning until Wednesday morning.

A large westerly swell is expected to arrive late Monday night, bringing high surf to west-facing beaches.

In addition, a 6.3-foot astronomical high tide late Tuesday morning could cause some coastal flooding and beach erosion, forecasters said.

