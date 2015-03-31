Friday, April 6 , 2018, 2:04 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Gusty Winds Expected for Santa Barbara County

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | March 31, 2015 | 10:05 a.m.

Santa Barbara County is expected to see high winds throughout Tuesday and sundowner winds through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles and Oxnard. 

A wind advisory is in effect from noon Tuesday to 9 p.m., and gusts could reach 35 miles per hour early Tuesday afternoon and will persist into the early evening before diminishing.

People driving high profile vehicles are urged to use extra caution and drivers should be prepared for sudden gusty cross winds, the service said.

Sundowner winds and low humidity bring elevated fire danger to Santa Barbara County's South Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The area's warm, dry conditions could cause a higher fire danger through Thursday. 

A small craft advisory has also been issued for the East Santa Barbara Channel from Point Conception to Point Mugu, including Santa Cruz Island, and will be in place from 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to 3 a.m. Thursday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating these waters, the service said.

There is also a high risk of rip currents on all beaches Tuesday afternoon and evening, and gale force winds will create boating hazards across outer waters.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 