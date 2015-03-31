Gusty Winds Expected for Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County is expected to see high winds throughout Tuesday and sundowner winds through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles and Oxnard.

A wind advisory is in effect from noon Tuesday to 9 p.m., and gusts could reach 35 miles per hour early Tuesday afternoon and will persist into the early evening before diminishing.

People driving high profile vehicles are urged to use extra caution and drivers should be prepared for sudden gusty cross winds, the service said.

Sundowner winds and low humidity bring elevated fire danger to Santa Barbara County's South Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The area's warm, dry conditions could cause a higher fire danger through Thursday.

A small craft advisory has also been issued for the East Santa Barbara Channel from Point Conception to Point Mugu, including Santa Cruz Island, and will be in place from 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to 3 a.m. Thursday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating these waters, the service said.

There is also a high risk of rip currents on all beaches Tuesday afternoon and evening, and gale force winds will create boating hazards across outer waters.

