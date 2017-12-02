Monday, April 16 , 2018, 2:15 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Gusty Winds, Low Humidity Prompt Red Flag Fire Warning for Santa Barbara County

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 2, 2017 | 10:37 p.m.

A red flag fire warning has been issued for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast and mountain areas on Sunday night, as low humidity and gusty winds are in the forecast.

The warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. Sunday and extends until 6 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Forecasters were calling for north to northeast winds of 15-30 mph, with gusts to 50 mph. Relative humidity was expected to drop to around 15 percent.

The heaviest winds were expected in the Montecito foothills.

“A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected,” the weather service said. “If fire ignition occurs, there will be the potential for rapid spread of wildfire and extreme fire behavior that could lead to a threat to life and property.”

The gusty conditions are expected to shift toward Southern California on Monday and last through Thursday, with some areas of Ventura and Los Angeles counties possibly experiencing isolated gusts as high as 80 mph.

“This will likely be the strongest and longest duration santa ana wind event we have seen so far this season,” the weather service said.

Daytime high temperatures Sunday in Santa Barbara are expected in the upper 60s, gradually warming to the upper 70s by next weekend.

Overnight lows should be around 40.

Click here for the latest forecast.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

