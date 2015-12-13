Monday, April 9 , 2018, 2:47 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Gusty Winds Rip Through Santa Barbara County in Storm’s Wake

After just a light rain, a wind advisory is issued, with forecasters warning of gusts up to 60 mph

A tree limb crashed onto a van Sunday night on Lincolnwood Drive in Santa Barbara. A high wind advisory was in effect on the South Coast through early Monday.
A tree limb crashed onto a van Sunday night on Lincolnwood Drive in Santa Barbara. A high wind advisory was in effect on the South Coast through early Monday. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 13, 2015 | 9:51 p.m.

Gusty winds were whipping through Santa Barbara County on Sunday night on the back side of a quick-moving storm that brought light rainfall to the region.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning through early Monday.

Forecasters were calling for winds of 25-40 mph, with gusts to 60 mph.

There were numerous reports of trees down, including on Lincolnwood Drive and Los Olivos Street in Santa Barbara.

The strongest winds were expected below passes and canyons, and motorists on were advised to use extra caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass, and on Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito.

Rainfall amounts were relatively light — generally less than a quarter of an inch as of 10 p.m. Sunday.

Sunny skies were expected to return on Monday, with highs in the low to mid-60s for the next few days.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

