Gusty Winds Rip Through Santa Barbara County in Storm’s Wake

After just a light rain, a wind advisory is issued, with forecasters warning of gusts up to 60 mph

Gusty winds were whipping through Santa Barbara County on Sunday night on the back side of a quick-moving storm that brought light rainfall to the region.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning through early Monday.

Forecasters were calling for winds of 25-40 mph, with gusts to 60 mph.

There were numerous reports of trees down, including on Lincolnwood Drive and Los Olivos Street in Santa Barbara.

The strongest winds were expected below passes and canyons, and motorists on were advised to use extra caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass, and on Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito.

Rainfall amounts were relatively light — generally less than a quarter of an inch as of 10 p.m. Sunday.

Sunny skies were expected to return on Monday, with highs in the low to mid-60s for the next few days.

