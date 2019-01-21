Pixel Tracker

Monday, January 21 , 2019, 2:14 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Gusty Winds to Persist Until Tuesday on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 21, 2019 | 11:55 a.m.

Gusty conditions spawned by a cold front moving through the region are expected to persist along Santa Barbara County's South Coast until Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday, calling for winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph, said Tom Fisher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Tuesday likely will still be breezy, but below advisory levels, Fisher added.

A Beach Hazards Statement also was issued by the National Weather Service due to elevated surf coupled with astronomical high tides.

“A large westerly swell will continue across the coastal waters today and tonight, before slowly diminishing on Tuesday,” according to the statement. “Elevated surf and strong rip currents are expected on west to northwest facing beaches. Large high tides are expected each morning, peaking Monday. Due to the high tides and elevated surf, there could be minor coastal flooding near the times of high tide each day.”

Sunny skies are forecast through the weekend, with daytime highs in the low- to mid-60s, rising to the low-70s by Friday.

Overnight lows should be in the upper-40s.

After a wet wet, there is not rain in the immediate forecast, Fisher said.

“I don’t see anything until the very end of the month at the earliest — Jan. 31 or Feb. 1,” Fisher said. “We could go much longer with no rain, or it could come a little sooner.”

Click here for the latest Santa Barbara area forecast from the National Weather Service.  

Sign up for Aware & Prepare emergency alerts here, or through the ReadySBC.org website.

Click here to sign up for Noozhawk's Breaking News text alerts.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

{/section_sidebar_items}{/layout:set}

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 