Gusty Winds to Persist Until Tuesday on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast

Gusty conditions spawned by a cold front moving through the region are expected to persist along Santa Barbara County's South Coast until Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday, calling for winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph, said Tom Fisher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Tuesday likely will still be breezy, but below advisory levels, Fisher added.

A Beach Hazards Statement also was issued by the National Weather Service due to elevated surf coupled with astronomical high tides.

“A large westerly swell will continue across the coastal waters today and tonight, before slowly diminishing on Tuesday,” according to the statement. “Elevated surf and strong rip currents are expected on west to northwest facing beaches. Large high tides are expected each morning, peaking Monday. Due to the high tides and elevated surf, there could be minor coastal flooding near the times of high tide each day.”

Sunny skies are forecast through the weekend, with daytime highs in the low- to mid-60s, rising to the low-70s by Friday.

Overnight lows should be in the upper-40s.

After a wet wet, there is not rain in the immediate forecast, Fisher said.

“I don’t see anything until the very end of the month at the earliest — Jan. 31 or Feb. 1,” Fisher said. “We could go much longer with no rain, or it could come a little sooner.”

