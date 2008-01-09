Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 1:48 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 

Gut Your House, Not Your Relationship

{mosimage}

How to keep your marriage from cracking under the strains of a major home improvement project.

By Tracy Shawn, Noozhawk Contributor | January 9, 2008 | 8:00 p.m.

{mosimage}

Like so many things in life, you never think it will happen to you. You and your spouse will handle the stress just fine; in fact, it will be a joy to pick out the right shade of hydrangea-blue for the bathroom and brushed nickel hardware for the cabinets. You smile at the couple you observe at the hardware store, the husband with an angry muscle twitch in his forehead arguing with his red-faced wife over the style of doors.

Sure, there will be daily tensions in your life like never before, such as the intermittent scream of power saws, sweaty men bantering in your kitchen, the thundering of hammers, the never-ending layer of dust encroaching on everything. Not to mention the cost that will probably soar like an albatross suffering from delusions of grandeur.

Oh, and those decisions you’re looking forward to making together? Just don’t laugh at the couple at the hardware store until after you’ve finished the remodel. But with sound planning, communication and compromise, you and your partner may, for the most part, live through it with your marriage as grounded as ever.

RIGHT START
Choosing a contractor with whom you and your spouse both feel comfortable can help decrease stress. Santa Barbara contractor Russ Cobb, of Cobb Construction, says clients should feel that their contractor understands and respects their needs. Cobb actually takes notes of everyone’s requests and makes sure to read it back to them before the job even starts. This type of clear communication not only decreases misunderstandings with the contractor, but also between spouses.

Eve Leeds, a local homeowner who has lived through remodels with her husband, Craig, adds that it helps for couples to agree on the contractor to avoid future arguments because one person could find faults with him or her if they didn’t want to work with the contractor in the first place.

SANCTUARY OF CLEAN
Leeds points out that during a remodel "the low-level malfunction of daily lives causes stress in your marriage." She suggests keeping one area where you store all the important stuff of daily life such as bills, calendars and phones. Kids need their own cubby space as well for their school supplies.

Cobb strongly recommends that if you can, don’t even live in your home during the remodel. And for his clients who don’t have an alternative, he will put up a temporary drywall with a separate entry.

DIVIDE AND CONQUER
If a couple finds itself in a power struggle, Leeds advises that they divide their decisions to certain rooms. Cobb also suggests that whomever made the decisions should let the other "sign off" their OK before it is finalized. In fact, Lisa Cobb, Russ’ wife, loves how her own kitchen remodel turned out through this process. She appreciates it just as much as Russ. And because he is so pleased with his choices, Russ is doing much more cooking and cleaning than before.{mosimage}

ASK FOR HELP
If couples find themselves at an impasse, it can be very practical to ask your contractor for help. For instance, Cobb helped a retired couple find a perfect solution when the husband insisted on an open floor plan consisting of no door on the bedroom and the wife wanted the door for privacy when they had guests. Cobb told them a pocket-door would be a perfect solution — which made them both happy.

COMPROMISE
Local therapist Stephanie Patterson MFT feels that a remodel may even help make a marriage stronger.

"A home remodel is a fresh opportunity for individuals and couples to practice alone and together spiritual principals; surrender, letting go, acceptance, listening to intuition, and setting intentions," she said.

You may, for instance, have to let go of your ideal cabinet if your partner absolutely detests it. After all it’s important to remember that the whole marriage takes precedence over details of the house.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 