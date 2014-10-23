GVJHS Band Brings Halloween Spirit to Good Shepherd Lutheran Preschool
By Betty Rosness for Good Shepherd Lutheran Preschool | October 23, 2014 | 8:07 a.m.
Halloween at Good Shepherd Lutheran Preschool. (Good Shepherd Lutheran Preschool photo)
We don't know how this partnership began, but for the past 20 to 25 years the marching band at Goleta Valley Junior High School has been visiting the Good Shepherd Lutheran Preschool, at 380 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta on Halloween from approximately 11:20 to 11:40 a.m.
The event includes refreshments, costumes, dancing preschoolers and prancing band members.
— Betty Rosness represents Good Shepherd Lutheran Preschool.
