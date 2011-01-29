Goleta Valley Senior Center Seniors Gear Up for Mardi Gras in Style

Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler, or let the good times roll, is the theme year-round at the Goleta Valley Senior Center. And, at this time of year, excitement is building in anticipation of the big event that is quickly approaching; the center’s seventh annual Mardi Gras Ball. This year the frenzy seems to be even bigger as a large group of senior center members will be travelling to “Nawlins” with Amy Mallett, the senior center’s director, for Carnival prior to the big Mardi Gras Ball back home in Goleta.

“I am excited to show everyone the culture of New Orleans and Mardi Gras,” Mallett said. “A lot of times the only aspect of Mardi Gras one ever sees is drunken chaos. Sure, if you want that you can find it, however, my New Orleans is anything but that.”

The seniors going on this trip will experience amazing food, music, history, Southern charm and the excitement of Carnival and all that it has to offer.

Once back from New Orleans, the race will be on to get everything done for the seventh annual Mardi Gras Ball on March 8, Fat Tuesday. The main auditorium at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave., will be transformed into a lively French Quarter scene, authentic Cajun and Creole food will be prepared, and the Jazz Plus band primed to fill the room with the sounds of Mardi Gras revelry. Right now, the seniors are prepping their crazy, colorful, purple, green and gold outfits in an attempt to outdo their friends in a spectacular fashion. They can hardly wait to feast on Gumbo, Jambalaya, King Cakes and the ultimate dessert, Mallett’s special bread pudding delight.

The Goleta Valley Senior Center is an exciting place to be, with plenty of activities to keep you busy Monday through Friday. Seniors can participate in the wildly popular line dance classes, center yourself and work on your balance with our Tai Chi class, win some cash playing Bingo, and enjoy a myriad of fun day trips exploring what our area has to offer. The senior center offers overnight trips to fabulous locations — we just got back from Portland — and a great band that plays favorite tunes to dance to on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Nutritious and delicious meals are served at noon Monday through Friday. Honestly, you really have to come out and experience the place for yourself. Membership is growing daily and no one is ever turned away.

Click here for more information on the Goleta Valley Senior Center or click here to check out our online newsletter. Or simply stop in for a visit and introduce yourself.To find out more about the Goleta Valley Senior Center, you can check out or newsletter online or simply stop in for a visit and introduce yourself. Become a fan of the Goleta Valley Senior Center on Facebook.

If you want to experience the Goleta Valley Senior Center’s seventh annual Mardi Gras Ball, tickets go on sale Feb. 1. The price is $10 and includes appetizers, lunch, entertainment, door prizes and many more surprises. Tickets will sell out quickly! Contact Amy Mallett at 805.683.1124 or stop by the office at 5679 Hollister Ave. in Old Town Goleta.