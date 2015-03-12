Goleta Water District Projects Planned for South Glen Annie Road, Hollister Avenue

The Goleta Water District has two projects scheduled for South Glen Annie Road, and it expects to begin this Friday.

It will be installing the recycled water line near the current construction entrance of the Westar Project. This will result in some additional no parking zones and traffic control as needed for the movement of equipment. The second project involves work on the fire hydrant at the north end of South Glen Annie, near the railroad tracks.

GWD anticipates it will take approximately six working days to complete these two items. GWD will not be working on the weekends.

Both Westar’s contractor and Southern California Edison will be doing work on Hollister Avenue that will require the closure of one westbound lane of Hollister between Storke Road and Santa Felicia. Details are still coming together on the timing and duration, and we will notice this as soon as we have more information. Work is anticipated to start the week of March 16 and take four to five weeks.

Construction along this section of Hollister Avenue is part of the public improvements under way in conjunction with the Westar/Hollister Village project.