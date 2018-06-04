Monday, June 4 , 2018, 4:34 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Gyms Deal Discounts for Locals Working to Keep New Year’s Resolutions

Athletic clubs in Santa Barbara and Goleta reduce monthly dues and waive initiation fees to lure new members

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 7, 2014 | 10:18 p.m.

Those determined to shed a few pounds for a new year’s resolution have their pick of local athletic club deals, specifically designed for the annual influx.

Deals on dues and no upfront initiation fees are among the more common membership discounts offered locally.

Newbie fitness fanatics are already taking advantage of the savings, as is the case at Spectrum Athletic Club’s three locations in downtown Santa Barbara, on upper State Street and in Goleta.

The club began waiving its enrollment and paperwork fees on Jan. 1 through a “sign and start” promotion, which also nixes new members having to pay a first and last month’s deposit when signing up.

On top of saving more than $200, Spectrum is also give $80 bonus cash to new members for personal training or club services through Jan. 31, said Isabelle Inveen, a sales representative.

“You don’t owe us anything or have to pay anything until Feb. 1,” Inveen said. “It’s definitely the best deal I’ve ever seen here. Obviously, the sooner you sign up, the more deals you get. We’ve definitely seen an increase.”

Swell Athletic Clubs in Santa Barbara and Cathedral Oaks in Goleta are also providing workout junkies more incentives, since the months of January, February and March typically see the highest increase in membership, according to Carissa Nepstead, marketing manager.

The downtown Santa Barbara location is knocking 75 percent off its initiation fee, and new members of the Goleta club will pay no dues until spring if they sign up before the end of the month.

“This is the same offer we did last year because it was really successful,” Nepstead said. “We’re really excited because at Cathedral Oaks we just completed construction of four tennis courts with Har Tru Clay.”

24-Hour Fitness is even asking its members to recruit a friend, who will work out free of charge Saturday through next Wednesday as part of a “Fit Fest” promotion.

Smaller outfits, such as Key 2 Fitness on lower State Street, aren’t necessarily offering any special deals, but staff are preparing for the usual flood of exercise enthusiasts.

Key 2 Fitness already forgoes upfront fees and the obligation of signing a contract — members pay month-to-month — and will soon launch a new training program for women with the completion of its remodel and expansion.

“We typically see more people toward the third week of January through February,” owner Brian Sawicki said. “It seems like it takes a week or two for people to actually act on their resolutions.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

