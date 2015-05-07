Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 10:20 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

H. Thomas Guerry Awards Held to Honor Excellence in Law Enforcement in Santa Barbara County

By Santa Barbara Citizens Council on Crime | May 7, 2015 | 10:06 a.m.

The 46th Annual H. Thomas Guerry Awards Ceremony was held Wednesday to recognize excellence in law enforcement for Santa Barbara County.

H. Thomas Guerry Award for Valor

» Sgt. Brad Welch — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department

» Deputy Wayne Johnson — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department

» Detective Brian Flick — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department

» Deputy Jorden Walker — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department

» Deputy Adrien Marquez — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department

» Corporal Gregory Pierce — UCSB Police Department

» Corporal Bradley Prows — UCSB Police Department

» Sgt. Dan Wilson — UCSB Police Department

For Superior Performance

» Senior Deputy D.A. Ann Bramsen — Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office

» Investigator Timothy Roberts — Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office

» Detective Joseph Schmidt — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department

» Detective Gary Siegel — Santa Barbara Police Department

» Detective Oscar Gonzalez — Santa Barbara Police Department

» Detective Benjamin Ahrens — Santa Barbara Police Department

» Detective Christina Marshall — Santa Barbara Police Department

» Sgt. Todd Johnson — Santa Barbara Police Department

» Officer Rick Cipres — Santa Barbara Police Department

» Officer Kyle Crooks — Santa Barbara Police Department

» Officer Kyle Lowry — Santa Barbara Police Department

» Officer Andrew Merrett — Santa Barbara Police Department

» Detective Andy Magallon — Santa Maria Police Department

» Sgt. Matthew Dawson — California Highway Patrol (Santa Barbara)

» Officer Mark Naylor — California Highway Patrol (Santa Maria)

» Supervising Probation Officer Erin Cross — Santa Barbara County Probation Dept.

» Detective Gregory Smorodinsky — UCSB Police Department

The recipients of the VALOR Award all stem from the Isla Vista mass murder.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 