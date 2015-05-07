H. Thomas Guerry Awards Held to Honor Excellence in Law Enforcement in Santa Barbara County

The 46th Annual H. Thomas Guerry Awards Ceremony was held Wednesday to recognize excellence in law enforcement for Santa Barbara County.
H. Thomas Guerry Award for Valor
» Sgt. Brad Welch — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department
» Deputy Wayne Johnson — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department
» Detective Brian Flick — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department
» Deputy Jorden Walker — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department
» Deputy Adrien Marquez — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department
» Corporal Gregory Pierce — UCSB Police Department
» Corporal Bradley Prows — UCSB Police Department
» Sgt. Dan Wilson — UCSB Police Department
For Superior Performance
» Senior Deputy D.A. Ann Bramsen — Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office
» Investigator Timothy Roberts — Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office
» Detective Joseph Schmidt — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department
» Detective Gary Siegel — Santa Barbara Police Department
» Detective Oscar Gonzalez — Santa Barbara Police Department
» Detective Benjamin Ahrens — Santa Barbara Police Department
» Detective Christina Marshall — Santa Barbara Police Department
» Sgt. Todd Johnson — Santa Barbara Police Department
» Officer Rick Cipres — Santa Barbara Police Department
» Officer Kyle Crooks — Santa Barbara Police Department
» Officer Kyle Lowry — Santa Barbara Police Department
» Officer Andrew Merrett — Santa Barbara Police Department
» Detective Andy Magallon — Santa Maria Police Department
» Sgt. Matthew Dawson — California Highway Patrol (Santa Barbara)
» Officer Mark Naylor — California Highway Patrol (Santa Maria)
» Supervising Probation Officer Erin Cross — Santa Barbara County Probation Dept.
» Detective Gregory Smorodinsky — UCSB Police Department
The recipients of the VALOR Award all stem from the Isla Vista mass murder.