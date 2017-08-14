Haas Foundation Awards Scholarships to DP Engineering Academy Grads

Eight recent graduates from the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy (DPEA) have been awarded scholarships totaling $10,000 from the Gene Haas Foundation. The students and the schools they are attending are:

Courtney Schwartz, UCSB; Olivia Epstein, University of Colorado Boulder; Mateo Vega, UCSB; Miles Ibarra, Cal Poly; Andrew Witt, University of Washington; Anais Crespo Pena, University of San Diego; Ryan Fidel, Colorado School of Mines; and Matthew Kolarczyk, University of Washington.

To be eligible for a scholarship, students must be entering college programs that teach or incorporate Computerized Numeric Control (CNC) Machine Technology.

All the DPEA scholarship recipients are entering mechanical engineering programs with the exception of Epstein who will be studying aerospace engineering.

Vega, who spent a good portion of his senior year in the DPEA industrial machine shop, wrote in his Hass application:

“At the DPEA, I felt most comfortable in the machine shop. There, I learned how to do almost everything that our manual machines are capable of doing, and began to learn how to use the CNC machines by the time the year ended.

“I spent my time memorizing how every material available to us reacted to different machining methods, which helped me decide on pursuing mechanical engineering and my plan to apply for the mechanical/materials double major my sophomore year in school.”

Pena said she’d never thought about a career in math or science until she was accepted into DPEA. For her senior capstone project, she designed and manufactured an interactive Kundt’s Tube, which demonstrates standing waves by making sound waves visible.

In her scholarship application, Pena wrote: “During the process of building the Kundt's Tube, I got the chance to machine on the industrial size mills and lathes in the senior machine shop.

“The machines were intimidating at first and I had no idea where I would begin to start working on them, but through the academy, I overcame my hesitation of working on the larger machines and I was able to use them with ease by the end of the year.

“From my experience in the academy, especially my senior year, I fell in love with engineering,” she said. “I learned that my favorite part about engineering is taking a design on paper and actually getting to hold what was originally just a concept in your hands.

“The DPEA pushed me to new heights I thought I would never reach and it is the reason I am looking to study mechanical engineering in college,” Pena said.

Emily Shaeer, DPEA program coordinator, said she is grateful for the funding: “We are proud that the Gene Haas Foundation recognizes the value of the DPEA and is supporting our students as they move into engineering and manufacturing careers.”

Eighty-four percent of DPEA graduates enter a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) major in college.

The Gene Haas Foundation was created in 1999 by Gene Haas, founder and president of Haas Automation, Inc. and reflects Haas’ commitment to the manufacturing industry in the U.S. and manufacturing education.

This year alone the Gene Haas Foundation has granted more than $9 million to manufacturing education in the form of scholarships, inspiring young people to explore manufacturing as a career.

For more information about DPEA or the Gene Haas Foundation, visit www.dpengineering.org or www.ghaasfoundation.org.

— Rebecca Summers for Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.







