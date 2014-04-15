Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:23 am | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Habitat for Humanity of Santa Barbara County Awarded AmeriCorps Position

By Alexandra Hamill for Habitat for Humanity | April 15, 2014 | 2:05 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County has been awarded one AmeriCorps member position and is looking for a motivated and qualified candidate to serve locally during the 2014-15 service year, which begins this September.

AmeriCorps, often referred to as the domestic Peace Corps, is a network of national service programs that engage more than 80,000 Americans each year in intensive service throughout the United States. National service programs, such as AmeriCorps, are funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service.

Habitat for Humanity SSBC is seeking a driven applicant committed to Habitat’s mission of providing safe, secure and affordable housing for local low-income families. The AmeriCorps member position will serve as a construction crew leader, help with the family selection process, recruit and oversee volunteers, and serve as the neighborhood revitalization assistant. The AmeriCorps member will also focus on increasing outreach to youth and college students in the area.

Accepted AmeriCorps applicants commit to serve up to a year with Habitat for Humanity SSBC and join more than 400 other Habitat AmeriCorps in over 110 communities nationwide. These members are anticipated to serve more than 2,200 families, provide more than 650,000 hours of service and engage more than 225,000 volunteers in local community-building efforts.

Since Habitat for Humanity International partnered with the Corporation for National and Community Service in 1994, more than 8,000 AmeriCorps members have served with Habitat for Humanity, helping Habitat to serve more than 20,000 U.S. families, contributing more than 13 million hours of service, raising tens of millions of dollars in resources and engaging nearly 3.1 million volunteers.

Click here for more information or to learn how to apply.

— Alexandra Hamill is the development manager for Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.

