Habitat for Humanity Honors Local Heroes, Commemorates Community Resilience During Time of Recovery

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County is proud to announce the Habitat Heroes Appreciation Celebration, a special evening dedicated to honoring their volunteers, supporters, and to commemorate the community's incredible resilience during this time of recovery.

Habitat invites the community to join them for this celebration, taking place on Monday, Sept. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Deckers Outdoor Corporation (Deckers Rotunda, 250 Coromar Drive).

“Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Heroes’ are the outstanding individuals and organizations who play a vital role in supporting our mission to build and repair safe, decent, and affordable housing for local low-income families,” shared Jessica Wishan, CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County. “This year, we will also honor and recognize those heroes that made it possible for Habitat to serve as a critical community leader in the recent disaster response and repair efforts after the devastating Montecito debris flow in January.

"These honorees collectively help us build and repair affordable shelter for those who need it most.”

This year, Habitat will celebrate community partnerships and present awards for Community Partnership, Affiliate Volunteer of the Year, Construction Volunteer of the Year, ReStore Volunteer of the Year, the “Get it Done” Award.

Habitat invites the public to join them in celebrating their supporters as they continue rebuilding and repairing a place that families can call home in Santa Barbara.

The Habitat Heroes event is free and open to the community to attend. Guests will enjoy a heartfelt awards program, hear from Habitat heroes, and enjoy light refreshments at the reception.

More information about the event can be found here. Please RSVP to [email protected] or call 805.692.2226.

Those interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities with Habitat for Humanity can visit www.sbhabitat.org/get-involved.

About Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County

Habitat for Humanity of SSBC is an independent, locally run affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a nonprofit, nondenominational Christian housing organization dedicated to the elimination of poverty housing.

Habitat for Humanity International and its affiliates around the world have built and repaired more than 600,000 homes for qualified partner families. Volunteers provide most of the labor, with individuals, churches and corporate donors providing the money and materials to build Habitat houses.

Habitat for Humanity of SSBC has participated in cooperative efforts with other nonprofit organizations, including SEE International, Women’s Economic Ventures, Laguna Senior Cottages, Boys and Girls Club and the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

They have completed three major construction projects in Santa Barbara on Via Lucero, San Pascual and Canon Perdido Streets, and Sawyer Avenue in Carpinteria is on track to be completed in fall of 2018.

Habitat for Humanity of SSBC has repaired 41 homes through home repair programs. To learn more about our work, please visit www.sbhabitat.org or call 805.692.2226.