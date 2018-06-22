Habitat For Humanity Throws Playhouse Build-a-Thon

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County will host its 2nd Annual Playhouse Build-a-Thon Saturday, July 28, at St. Joseph’s Church, 1532 Linden Ave., Carpinteria.

Sponsored by Union Bank, the Playhouse Build-a-Thon is a fundraiser designed to provide a fun team service opportunity while supporting Habitat’s core mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope.

Sponsorship for the Playhouse Build-a-Thon is open to all local community groups. Groups of 7-10 participants can sign up to build a playhouse with Habitat, and will have a fundraising goal of $100 per participant, or $1,000 per group, but are welcome to raise more.

Funds raised will cover the cost of the materials for each playhouse and help Habitat build more affordable homes for working families in the community.

Each playhouse group will be assigned an experienced Habitat crew leader, who will lead the group through the process of building the playhouse. Participants must be at least 10 years old, and every team needs at least one member who is 18 or older.

No construction experience is necessary to participate, however, participants will use cordless drills, paint and hammers to build the playhouses, so it’s important that every team member feels comfortable around those tools.

Once the playhouse is built, it will be donated to a local family or youth-oriented nonprofit organization in the Santa Barbara community.

Habitat for Humanity identifies groups and families who will truly appreciate the gift of a playhouse, and to provide kids an outlet for creativity in a fun and safe environment.

For more information about the event, contact Jessica Lucas at [email protected] or visit SBHabitat.org/playhouse-build-a-thon.

For more about Habitat for Humanity, visit www.sbhabitat.org or call 805-692-2226.

— Jacqueline McGuan for Habitat For Humanity.