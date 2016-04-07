Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 12:24 pm | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Habitat for Humanity, M. Special Brewing Company to Hold ‘Hammer ’N Ales’ Fundraiser

By Alexandra Hamill for Habitat for Humanity | April 7, 2016 | 10:40 a.m.

On Saturday, May 14, Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County in partnership with M.Special Brewing Company will host Hammer ’n Ales: A Benefit Music Festival to support Habitat for Humanity’s mission to build strength, stability, self-reliance and shelter.

Featuring ALO, Matt Costa from Brushfire Records as well as Soul Majestic and Jessie Bridges, it will be an unforgettable afternoon of live music and delicious local craft beers.

From 2-7 p.m. the festival will take over the large shared Habitat and M.Special property located at 6860 Cortona Drive in Goleta. Doors will open at 1 p.m. and the first band will kick-off an afternoon of great music at 2 p.m.

Headlining band ALO, who got their start in Santa Barbara while students at UCSB, will play carefree and funky tunes into the evening. 

M.Special will serve up their signature craft beers, which have proven wildly popular in the Goodland after opening their doors just six months ago.

Food trucks will provide local fare and a kid zone will make this a fun event for the whole family. 

“We are thankful for M.Special and Brushfire Records’s support of Habitat’s work locally and look forward to an entertaining afternoon full of good music and good fun,” said Jon Peterson, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County. 

VIP Guests will receive designated seating on M.Special’s patio with direct view to the stage, special access to the VIP and artist parking zone, two drink tickets to enjoy M.Special’s delicious brews, a reusable cup for the event, a signed poster from the headlining band, and access to VIP-only restroom.

Early sponsors of the event include Montecito Bank & Trust, US Bank, Davies Public Affairs, Cox Media, Community West Bank, American Riviera Bank and Citizens Business Bank.

Corporate sponsorship opportunities are still available and include tickets to the event, logo placement, speaking opportunities and other benefits. For information regarding sponsorships, contact Alexandra Hamill at 805.692.2226 or [email protected].

Early bird tickets are $25, and VIP tickets are $100. Youth 10 and under are free with an adult.

Tickets to Hammer ’n Ales can be purchased at nightout.com.

Alexandra Hamill is the director of development at Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 