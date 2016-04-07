Habitat for Humanity, M. Special Brewing Company to Hold ‘Hammer ’N Ales’ Fundraiser

On Saturday, May 14, Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County in partnership with M.Special Brewing Company will host Hammer ’n Ales: A Benefit Music Festival to support Habitat for Humanity’s mission to build strength, stability, self-reliance and shelter.

Featuring ALO, Matt Costa from Brushfire Records as well as Soul Majestic and Jessie Bridges, it will be an unforgettable afternoon of live music and delicious local craft beers.

From 2-7 p.m. the festival will take over the large shared Habitat and M.Special property located at 6860 Cortona Drive in Goleta. Doors will open at 1 p.m. and the first band will kick-off an afternoon of great music at 2 p.m.

Headlining band ALO, who got their start in Santa Barbara while students at UCSB, will play carefree and funky tunes into the evening.

M.Special will serve up their signature craft beers, which have proven wildly popular in the Goodland after opening their doors just six months ago.

Food trucks will provide local fare and a kid zone will make this a fun event for the whole family.

“We are thankful for M.Special and Brushfire Records’s support of Habitat’s work locally and look forward to an entertaining afternoon full of good music and good fun,” said Jon Peterson, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.

VIP Guests will receive designated seating on M.Special’s patio with direct view to the stage, special access to the VIP and artist parking zone, two drink tickets to enjoy M.Special’s delicious brews, a reusable cup for the event, a signed poster from the headlining band, and access to VIP-only restroom.

Early sponsors of the event include Montecito Bank & Trust, US Bank, Davies Public Affairs, Cox Media, Community West Bank, American Riviera Bank and Citizens Business Bank.

Corporate sponsorship opportunities are still available and include tickets to the event, logo placement, speaking opportunities and other benefits. For information regarding sponsorships, contact Alexandra Hamill at 805.692.2226 or [email protected].

Early bird tickets are $25, and VIP tickets are $100. Youth 10 and under are free with an adult.

Tickets to Hammer ’n Ales can be purchased at nightout.com.

— Alexandra Hamill is the director of development at Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.