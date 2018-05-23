Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 11:49 am | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Habitat for Humanity Hosts Concert in Goleta to Benefit Debris-Flow Victims

Hammer ’n Ales charity event raised more than $5,000; funds will go toward organization's long-term disaster-relief efforts

Two men playing music. Click to view larger
Ozomatli playing at the Hammer ’n Ales charity event in Goleta on Saturday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 23, 2018 | 1:55 p.m.

A benefit concert to raise money for rebuilding and restoring Montecito area homes affected by January’s devastating debris flows pulled in more than $5,000 on Saturday.

The funds raised at the Hammer ’n Ales charity event in Goleta will go toward Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a non-denominational Christian housing organization that advocates for the elimination of poverty housing by building and repairing affordable homes.

More than 900 attendees contributed to the fundraiser.

This year’s proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships will be used to support the organization’s core mission, said Jennifer Zacharias, a spokesperson for Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County. The funds raised on Saturday, the day of the event, will go to Habitat’s long-term disaster relief efforts.

“It’s our big event to engage people with Habitat, and this year is unique because all of the proceeds from today (Saturday) will support our disaster efforts in Montecito,” said Jon Peterson, CEO of Habitat for Humanity South Santa Barbara County. “We are cleaning up and repairing homes for people who were impacted by the floods.”

The concert held nearby in the outside area behind Habitat for Humanity's ReStore in Goleta featured live music, including Ozomatli, food trucks, craft beer from M. Special, and family friendly games.

Attendee Charlotte Riegert and her children ages 4 and 7 enjoyed playing with a set of giant wooden Jenga blocks near the area targeted to kids.

“We love reggae music, and the event was for a good cause,” the Santa Ynez resident said. “We are here with a lot of friends. It was a nice gathering.”

According to the organization, Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County has built 19 new homes for affordable homeownership, and repaired 40 homes through its home repair program since 2000.

Fans enjoying a concert. Click to view larger
Attendees enjoying the Hammer ’n Ales charity event in Goleta on Saturday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The organization is leading volunteer efforts to help those affected by the deadly and destructive Montecito flooding and debris flows.

The major storm on Jan. 9 claimed the lives of 23 residents, damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and forced widespread evacuations.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

