Habitat for Humanity Raises First Wall of Canon Perdido Affordable Homes

Last Thursday, Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County raised the first wall of the Canon Perdido Affordable Homes with a ceremony sponsored by Southern California’s Sit ‘n Sleep.

The Canon Perdido Affordable Homes project is a 12-home development that will provide safe and affordable housing for 43 people, including 20 children.

The Wall Raising Ceremony marked the start of above-ground construction on the project. Mattress superstore Sit ‘n Sleep sponsored the ceremony and will provide new mattresses for all 12 homes. Habitat for Humanity volunteers, donors and future homeowners signed their names on the framing 2-by-4s along with words of support for the twelve families who will own the homes upon completion.

The 12 new townhomes are being built at 824 E. Canon Perdido St. on land purchased with Redevelopment Agency funds provided by the City of Santa Barbara. The project will consist of 100 percent affordable low-income homes, including two one-bedroom homes, eight two-bedroom homes and two three-bedroom homes, ranging in size from 750 to 1,200 square feet each. One of the homes will be entirely accessible to people with disabilities.

The project was designed by local architecture firm DMA Architecture. Construction of the homes will be managed by Allen Associates, and many local sub-contractors are contributing to the project.

The bulk of the construction will be completed by Habitat for Humanity volunteers, led by skilled crew leaders. Volunteers are needed every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Interested volunteers can sign up for shifts online by clicking here.

“Habitat for Humanity is grateful for Sit ‘n Sleep’s support of our largest affordable housing project to date in Santa Barbara,” said Joyce McCullough, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County. “Sit ‘n Sleep’s sponsorship of the Wall Raising Ceremony and providing mattresses for the families shows the company’s commitment to our community and to affordable housing for local low-income families.”

Sit ‘n Sleep’s mattress donation for the 12 homes will include 12 queen mattresses and box springs and 22 single bed sets, providing a bed for each family member.

“Everyone deserves a good and healthy night’s sleep. Sit ‘n Sleep is committed to ensuring that these Santa Barbara families will have a roof over their heads and beautiful Tempur-Pedic mattresses to sleep on,” said Larry Miller, CEO of Sit ‘n Sleep. “Sleep is important for both mental and physical health. With our new Santa Barbara store we became part of the community and we believe it’s important that we help residents, where we can. We are honored to partner with Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.”

The Canon Perdido Affordable Homes project is part of a larger fundraising effort, the Building Homes, Building Hope campaign, which will generate a comprehensive total of $4.3 million to expand Habitat for Humanity’s mission to end sub-standard housing in our community.

The campaign goals are to: build 12 new affordable homes on Canon Perdido Street, repair five homes through the A Brush with Kindness home repair program, engage volunteers to support Habitat’s efforts to end substandard housing, provide education to future homeowners through the Homeownership Readiness Curriculum, relocate the Habitat ReStore to a new storefront and purchase land in Carpinteria for future home construction projects.

— Alexandra Ramstrum is the development manager for Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.