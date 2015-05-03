Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore Reinvogorates Your Home Décor at a Fraction of the Price

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

If you find something you like or need at ReStore, the retail store selling items for the home and run by the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, it is best to to move quickly.

The Goleta store advertises and sells a lot of its repurposed items online, and those in the know pick up home décor, appliances and building materials (such as windows, doors and countertops) at discounts of 50 percent to even 80 percent.

Ruairi​ Bateson, ReStore manager, explained that, “ReStore has been in Santa Barbara for eight years and in its current location for two.”

Every week the store receives at least 20 drop-offs from as far east as Carpinteria and as far west as Gaviota. The items come from homeowners cleaning out their attics, but also include less vintage items like ovens, washing machines and cabinetry pulled by contractors and construction crews from remodels.

A quarter of ReStores sales are actually doors.

Bateson is particular about what the store accepts — no upholstered items or hollow-core doors, for example.

“They don’t sell,” he explained, “and every inch of the store is precious in a place with high rents like Santa Barbara.”

Even though the organization cuts costs by maintaining a skeleton crew of staff and relying heavily on volunteers, “our costs are high here,” Bateson added.

“We pay Habitat’s second highest rent in Southern California, but you pay for your location by getting great stuff like we do here,” he said of the site, 6860 Cortona Drive near Camino Real Marketplace.

Making every inch in the store efficient is important to Habitat for Humanity because all of the profits from the store pay for both rent and administrative expenses and local housing projects. Another 10 percent of unrestricted funds goes to Habitat’s international projects.

According to the Habitat for Humanity website, the organization is a “nonprofit, ecumenical Christian ministry that builds with people in need regardless of race or religion” with the vision of “a world where everyone has a decent place to live ...”

In the past 10 years, Habitat for Humanity has built 19 new homes and housed nearly 70 local residents and U.S. citizens in the Santa Barbara area, as well as repaired another 19 homes through the A Brush with Kindness program, which provides exterior repairs to low-income families that fit within the organiztion’s guidelines.

The most recent Habitat for Humanity building project was on East Canon Perdido near downtown Santa Barbara.

For anyone remodeling a home or even looking to do DIY home improvements — especially anyone trying to make these improvements on a budget — Habitat’s store in Goleta is an important resource. There are great deals on high-end home furnishings, appliances and building materials, as well as a large selection of practical items such as kitchen sinks and faucets.

Good prices, while also helping those in need in one’s own community, makes purchasing these items a winning proposition.

Hidden in the back of a business park, the Goleta based ReStore may be off the beaten path and hard to find the first time, but it’s well worth the effort. Just bring a truck, a tape measure, some creativity and readiness to shop.

