Habitat for Humanity Seeking Qualified Potential Homeowners

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (SSBC) will begin accepting applications in February from families or individuals interested in becoming Habitat homeowners.

Habitat for Humanity SSBC will construct three new, affordable three-bedroom homes at 4949 Sawyer Avenue and will select the homeowners before the start of construction.

The three units will be available for purchase by qualified low­-income families.

Applicants must currently live in substandard housing (defined as overcrowded, unsafe or cost­burdened); be legal residents of the U.S.; have lived or worked in Southern Santa Barbara County for a year; and have a total family income of 40-80 percent of the area median income.

» 1 person family total income­­: $22,480 ­- $44,950

» 2 person family total income­­: $25,680 ­- $51,350

» 3 person family total income­­: $28,880 ­- $57,750

» 4 person family total income­­: $32,080 - $64,150

» 5 person family total income­­: $34,680 ­- $69,300

» 6 person family total income­­: $37,240 ­- $74,450

Additionally, applicants must help with the construction of the homes by completing 250 hours of sweat equity per adult and participate in Habitat for Humanity SSBC’s Homeownership Readiness Curriculum.

The 16-­month curriculum aims to provide Habitat Homeowners with the tools and resources to be successful long-term homeowners.

When the homes are complete, the families will receive a hand up, not a hand out, in the form of a no-profit, zero-interest mortgage.

“This is not a give­away program,” explains Jon Peterson, CEO of Habitat for Humanity SSBC. “Habitat Homeowners pay a monthly mortgage designed to fit within 35 percent of their family income, including homeowners insurance, homeowners dues and property taxes.”

— Alexandra Hamill is the director of development for Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.