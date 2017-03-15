Habitat for Humanity to Help Restore Woman’s Historic Home

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County will complete a home repair for a low-income homeowner over the next two weeks. Habitat volunteers will help make exterior repairs to the historic downtown Santa Barbara home including weatherization, painting and landscaping.

The three-phase project will engage more than 75 community volunteers, including groups from Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Conversant and Kaiser Permanente.

A Brush with Kindness is Habitat for Humanity's program that helps low-income homeowners struggling to maintain a safe, affordable place to live. Habitat will complete the repairs at the home of Lilliana, a Santa Barbara homeowner in need of help maintaining a safe and affordable place to live.

Lilliana has a deep sense of pride in her home, where she's lived for more than 17 years. She shares her home with her two sons, one of whom is special-needs.

“Habitat for Humanity is grateful to partner with Lilliana and repair her home so that it is safe and affordable home for her family to remain,” said Jon Peterson, executive director at Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.

“We are humbled by the number of volunteers who work with us to truly make a difference in the lives of local families.”

A Brush with Kindness was created with the goal to help homeowners reclaim the pride and dignity of homeownership by offering affordable means of exterior home improvements and maintain the value of the home.

The work for Lilliana will be Habitat for Humanity’s 33rd home repair in southern Santa Barbara County.

For information on how to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity at an upcoming A Brush with Kindness project, or in the Habitat ReStore, visit http://www.sbhabitat.org or call 692-2226.

— Alexandra Hamill for Habitat for Humanity.