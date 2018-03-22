Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 6:22 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 

Habitat for Humanity Tops Off Homes Project in Carpinteria

Three affordable 3-bedroom townhomes underway

New homes on Sawyer Avenue expected to be completed by fall. (Habitat for Humanity)
By Martha Donelan for Habitat for Humanity | March 22, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County topped off its latest affordable home-building project at 4949 Sawyer Ave., Carpinteria in a ceremony on March 21.

The event was attended by future homeowners, Habitat board members, and major donors. The topping off is a milestone in the construction project, which was started in early 2017 and will house three families, including eight children.

Habitat plans to have the housing project completed in time for the resident children to attend their new schools in fall.

“We always dreamed of buying a house and after four kids we were still dreaming," said Marisol Lopez, a member of one of the families who will call Sawyer Avenue home.

"But soon we will have our Habitat home, a place where we won’t fear being evicted and where our kids can play freely,” she said.

The Sawyer Avenue Affordable Homes project is a development of 100 percent affordable low and very low-income homes, which will include three 3-bedroom townhomes on Sawyer Avenue in downtown Carpinteria.

The project is part of the It All Starts At Home campaign to expand Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County’s mission to end sub-standard housing in our communities.

The campaign goals are to: build three new affordable homes on Sawyer Avenue, repair five homes through the A Brush with Kindness home-repair program in Carpinteria, engage volunteers to support Habitat’s efforts to end substandard housing, and provide education to future homeowners through the Homeownership Readiness Curriculum.

The project has been supported by leadership gifts from the County of Santa Barbara, Pacific Western Bank, Thrivent Financial, Mary Lynn and Warren Staley, Union Bank, Yardi Systems, and hundreds of community members and volunteers.

Habitat for Humanity of SSBC is an independent, locally run affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a nonprofit, nondenominational Christian housing organization dedicated to the elimination of poverty housing.

Habitat for Humanity International and its affiliates around the world have built and repaired more than 600,000 homes for qualified partner families.

Volunteers provide most of the labor, with individuals, churches and corporate donors providing the money and materials to build Habitat houses.

Habitat for Humanity of SSBC has participated in cooperative efforts with other nonprofits including SEE International, Women’s Economic Ventures, Laguna Senior Cottages, Boys and Girls Club and the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

They have completed three major construction projects in Santa Barbara on Via Lucero, San Pascual and Canon Perdido streets.

To learn more, visit www.sbhabitat.org or call 692-2226.

— Martha Donelan for Habitat for Humanity.

