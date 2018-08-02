Habitat For Humanity’s ReStore Hosts Annual Anniversary Sale

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County’s ReStore is hosting its Annual Anniversary Sale 11 a.m.-5p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at its store, 6860 Cortona Drive, Ste. A, Goleta.

All inventory in the store will be discounted by 50 percent, with the exception of paint. To qualify for the discount, all purchased items must leave the store the same day.

All proceeds from the sale benefit Habitat for Humanity, and support the organization’s core mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope.

The ReStore is a nonprofit home improvement store offering new and gently used building materials, appliances, furniture and home decor. All inventory has been donated, and prices are discounted at 50-80 percent off retail value.

During the sale, prices will be lowered even further, and the entire store will be an additional 50 percent off. The Habitat ReStore is open to the public five days a week. All proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.

For anyone remodeling a home or even looking to do DIY home improvements — especially anyone trying to make these improvements on a budget — the ReStore is an important resource.

Find great deals on high-end home furnishings, appliances and building materials, as well as a large selection of practical items such as kitchen sinks and faucets. Great prices, while also supporting those in need in our community, makes shopping at the ReStore a winning proposition.

Entrance to the Habitat ReStore, as well as parking, are at the rear of the building. All funds raised at the ReStore helps Habitat build and preserve affordable housing in Southern Santa Barbara County.

For more information about the sale, contact the ReStore at 805-692-2226 or by email at [email protected], or visit SBHabitat.org/ReStore.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, visit www.sbhabitat.org or call 805-692-2226.

— Jennifer Zacharias for Habitat for Humanity.