Habitat Santa Barbara Adds to Its Team

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (Habitat Santa Barbara) has announced two new board members, Ann Burgard and Lora Fisher, and three new staff positions filled by Liz Beebe, Fiona Brennan and Lauren Winnewisser.

“Our Board of Directors is comprised of an enthusiastic team of 12 community leaders committed to providing strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter for homeowners in southern Santa Barbara County,” said Jessica Wishan, CEO of Habitat Santa Barbara.

“We are excited to have Ann and Lora on board to help further our mission," she said. "Our team of employees is lean, yet experienced, and ready to take our organization to the next level.

"We are committed to pursuing our mission to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope.”

Burgard was born and raised in Los Angeles. She began working in film and television production, most notably as an assistant to Mark Frost, one of the creators of the TV series Twin Peaks, and as an independent set builder.

In 1995, Burgard started her own company as a general contractor, and began to focus on the passions that continue to drive her today.

She has spent some 20 years working with women battling addiction, both on a one-on-one level as well as by being involved in a number of nonprofit committees.

Burgard moved to Santa Barbara in 2010, where she continues to volunteer in her community, remains active in her general contracting business.

Fisher has worked in the financial services industry for some 25 years in private banking, focusing on relationship management and home lending. She is employed with U.S. Bank focusing on mortgage and construction lending.

In 2018, Fisher and her husband Tom moved from La Jolla to his hometown of Goleta.

Fisher is a past president of the Rotary Club of La Jolla (2015-16) and past board member of the advisory board for the Salvation Army San Diego.

She is a member of the Rotary Club of Montecito and board member of HopeStart International, a nonprofit that provides housing and education to orphans and homeless children in Haiti.

Fisher enjoys volunteering in her community and on international projects.

The 2018-19 Board of Directors includes: Paul Wilson, president; Dean Given of Santa Barbara Behavioral Healt, vice president/secretary; Chris Greco of Deckers, treasurer; Marcus Bird of Hollister & Brace; Burgard of Ann Burgard Building & Finishing; Lora Fisher of US Bank; Nancy Locke; Jon Martin of M3 Multifamily; Maureen McDermut of Maureen McDermut & Associates; Ken Rideout of Newhaven Builders, Inc.; Russell Werner; Jennifer Zacharias of JZ Public Relations.

Staff members

Beebe has been promoted to program innovations manager, overseeing Habitat Santa Barbara’s community programs, volunteer partnerships, and support of homeowner families.

She joined Habitat Santa Barbara in 2018 as disaster relief coordinator, and sprung to action, leading thousands of volunteers to support Habitat’s response and recovery efforts for the Montecito debris flow.

Beebe continues to lead disaster efforts alongside a team of volunteers, as well as lead neighborhood revitalization efforts across the South County.

Brennan joins Habitat Santa Barbara in a new role as the director of finance and operations. She comes to Habitat Santa Barbara from the corporate world, where she spent 20 years as a leader in finance.

She also served as the UCCE master gardener coordinator of Santa Barbara County where she managed scores of volunteers who educated local communities through public workshops and events for several years.

Winnewisser also joins Habitat Santa Barbara in a new role as director of development and communications. She comes to Habitat from the Santa Barbara Zoo with a decade of nonprofit fundraising experience.

She is an active volunteer board member with the Association of Fundraising Professionals of Santa Barbara/Ventura and the Krista Foundation for Global Citizenship.

Winnewisser has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and master's in business administration with an emphasis in nonprofits, from California Lutheran University. She participated in the local Leading From Within Emerging Leaders program.

Habitat Santa Barbara is a local nonprofit established in 2000 committed to building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. Habitat partners with low to moderate-income individuals and families in southern Santa Barbara County to build or improve a place to call home.



Homeowners build alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Habitat Santa Barbara has built 22 new homes for 84 people, 50 percent of whom are children, as well as helped rebuild and repair 150 homes on the South Coast.

In response to the January 2018 Montecito debris flow, Habitat Santa Barbara mobilized nearly 2,000 volunteers to support more than 100 devastated homes, and removed more than 42,000 tons of mud.



Habitat Santa Barbara also operates a ReStore, a social enterprise serving as a home improvement center. ReStore is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Inventory is donated and prices are discounted at 50%-80% off retail value.

All purchases support Habitat’s program operations while reducing waste in landfills.



For more information, visit www.sbhabitat.org, or contact Winnewisser, 805-692-2226 x 202 or [email protected]

— Lauren Winnewisser for Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.