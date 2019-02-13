Habitat Santa Barbara Sparkles at Denim & Diamonds Gala

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (Habitat Santa Barbara) will celebrate at the sold-out annual Denim & Diamonds gala on Feb. 22. This event will honor community member Leslie Meadowcroft-Schipper for the gift of land she donated to Habitat Santa Barbara.

Meadowcroft-Schipper’s gift that will catapult neighborhood revitalization efforts as well as serve as the future build site of new Habitat homes in the city of Santa Barbara.

Meadowcroft-Schipper is a distinguished honorary board member at Habitat Santa Barbara and a leadership volunteer engaged in neighborhood revitalization, which includes projects ranging from construction of new affordable housing to home repairs and neighborhood beautification.

She will be honored with the Community Transformation Award at the gala.

“I love being a part of Habitat because it is an opportunity to pool our expertise, a place where strength and understanding gathers momentum. Collectively, we can do more,” Meadowcroft-Schipper said.

Meadowcroft-Schipper, who was born in Washington state and grew up in Switzerland, was inspired by the skills-based training available in European schools.

She has lived in Santa Barbara for some 20 years and is the founder of TRADART Foundation, a Santa Barbara nonprofit that supports career pathways in construction technology through investing in local schools.

The Denim & Diamonds gala will welcome nearly 200 community and corporate partners to the Hotel Californian for a rooftop reception, dinner and paddle raise.

The event will highlight what Habitat is doing to promote safe and affordable housing, feature stories from thriving homeowners and debut its 2019 program plans.

Janet Garufis, chairman and CEO at Montecito Bank & Trust and Habitat Santa Barbara honorary board member, will emcee the event. Assemblymember Monique Limón will provide opening remarks.



The Denim & Diamonds gala directly benefits Habitat Santa Barbara, a local nonprofit established in 2000. Habitat is committed to building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter and partners with low-income individuals and families in Southern Santa Barbara County to build or improve a place to call home.

Homeowners build alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Habitat Santa Barbara has built 22 new homes for 84 people, 50 percent of whom are children, as well as helped rebuild and repair 150 homes on the South Coast.

In response to the January 2018 Montecito debris flow, Habitat Santa Barbara mobilized some 2,000 volunteers to support more than 100 devastated homes, and removed more than 42,000 tons of mud.

Habitat Santa Barbara also operates a ReStore, a social enterprise entity serving as a home improvement center. The ReStore is open to the public, and all purchases support Habitat’s program operations while reducing waste in landfills.

For more information, visit www.sbhabitat.org, or contact Lauren Winnewisser, director of development, 805-692-2226 or [email protected]

— Lauren Winnewisser for Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.