Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Wednesday, February 13 , 2019, 2:07 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Habitat Santa Barbara Sparkles at Denim & Diamonds Gala

By Lauren Winnewisser for Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County | February 13, 2019 | 1:07 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (Habitat Santa Barbara) will celebrate at the sold-out annual Denim & Diamonds gala on Feb. 22. This event will honor community member Leslie Meadowcroft-Schipper for the gift of land she donated to Habitat Santa Barbara.

Meadowcroft-Schipper’s gift that will catapult neighborhood revitalization efforts as well as serve as the future build site of new Habitat homes in the city of Santa Barbara.

Meadowcroft-Schipper is a distinguished honorary board member at Habitat Santa Barbara and a leadership volunteer engaged in neighborhood revitalization, which includes projects ranging from construction of new affordable housing to home repairs and neighborhood beautification.

She will be honored with the Community Transformation Award at the gala.

“I love being a part of Habitat because it is an opportunity to pool our expertise, a place where strength and understanding gathers momentum. Collectively, we can do more,” Meadowcroft-Schipper said.

Meadowcroft-Schipper, who was born in Washington state and grew up in Switzerland, was inspired by the skills-based training available in European schools.

She has lived in Santa Barbara for some 20 years and is the founder of TRADART Foundation, a Santa Barbara nonprofit that supports career pathways in construction technology through investing in local schools.

The Denim & Diamonds gala will welcome nearly 200 community and corporate partners to the Hotel Californian for a rooftop reception, dinner and paddle raise.

The event will highlight what Habitat is doing to promote safe and affordable housing, feature stories from thriving homeowners and debut its 2019 program plans.

Janet Garufis, chairman and CEO at Montecito Bank & Trust and Habitat Santa Barbara honorary board member, will emcee the event. Assemblymember Monique Limón will provide opening remarks.
 
The Denim & Diamonds Gala thanks its event sponsors:

Revitalization sponsors
US Bank
Hotel Californian

Wall Raising sponsors
Maureen McDermut & Associates
Montecito Bank & Trust
Pacific Western Bank
S&S Seeds
Union Bank

Foundational sponsors
Frank Schipper Construction
The Schowe Family
Sunrise 805
Zia Group

Housewarming sponsors
Bank of the Sierra
Citizens Business Bank
HUB International
SBCC Foundation

In-kind sponsors
Au Bon Climat
Grassini Family Vineyards
M. Special Brewing Company
Margerum Wine Company
Meadowcroft Wines

The Denim & Diamonds gala directly benefits Habitat Santa Barbara, a local nonprofit established in 2000. Habitat is committed to building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter and partners with low-income individuals and families in Southern Santa Barbara County to build or improve a place to call home.

Homeowners build alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Habitat Santa Barbara has built 22 new homes for 84 people, 50 percent of whom are children, as well as helped rebuild and repair 150 homes on the South Coast.

In response to the January 2018 Montecito debris flow, Habitat Santa Barbara mobilized some 2,000 volunteers to support more than 100 devastated homes, and removed more than 42,000 tons of mud.

Habitat Santa Barbara also operates a ReStore, a social enterprise entity serving as a home improvement center. The ReStore is open to the public, and all purchases support Habitat’s program operations while reducing waste in landfills.

For more information, visit www.sbhabitat.org, or contact Lauren Winnewisser, director of development, 805-692-2226 or [email protected]

— Lauren Winnewisser for Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 