Playhouse Auction Helps Build Up Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County will present a Habitat Holiday Village, featuring six handmade and hand-painted playhouses, which will be for sale via silent auction, 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at De la Guerra Plaza.

Open to the public, the bidding will start at $500, and a bid of $2,500 will buy a playhouse on the spot. All proceeds from the auction will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.

Those attending will be treated to complimentary hot chocolate, holiday cookies and caroling.

The event is sponsored by Union Bank. Hazelwood Transfer and Storage will provide transportation of the playhouses to the top bidders on Monday, Dec. 4.

To learn more about about Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, visit www.sbhabitat.org or call 692-2226.

— Martha Donelan for Habitat for Humanity.