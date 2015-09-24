Friday, April 13 , 2018, 8:12 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Advice

Haggen Grocery Store Officially Exiting Santa Barbara County

Grocer plans to focus on 37 core stores, all of which are in the Pacific Northwest, as part of Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing

Haggen announced Thursday that it plans to close all of its Santa Barbara County stores — and the entire Pacific Southwest market — to focus around its 37 most profitable stores in Oregon and Washington.
Haggen announced Thursday that it plans to close all of its Santa Barbara County stores — and the entire Pacific Southwest market — to focus around its 37 most profitable stores in Oregon and Washington.  (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk file photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 24, 2015 | 3:18 p.m.

Haggen announced Thursday the grocer will be bailing officially from Santa Barbara County — and the entire Pacific Southwest market — to focus around its 37 most profitable stores closer to its home base in the Pacific Northwest.

The writing was already on the wall for the Bellingham, Wash.-based grocery chain, which filed for bankruptcy protection from creditors to maintain operations earlier this month to regroup after biting off more than the retailer could chew.

Haggen grew its 18 regional store locations to 164 earlier this year when Haggen picked up 146 stores across five states from AB Acquisition LLC and Safeway Inc., the entity created when Safeway (owner of Vons) merged with Albertsons.

After months of struggling to find foothold in new markets, Haggen announced it would be closing or selling some 26 stores — many of them acquired in the deal with Albertsons.

In a news release, Haggen said it intends to exit from the Pacific Southwest market entirely to realign operations around core stores — 16 original locations, one stand alone pharmacy and 21 stores acquired in the 2015 Albertson’s deal — and is continuing to explore market interest for locations in California, Arizona, Oregon, Washington and Nevada.

That’s what the company is asking for in the Chapter 11 process, at least.

Company spokeswoman Deborah Pleva said all the core stores were in Oregon and Washington, with a full list of impacted stores expected to be posted late Thursday.

Haggen is also asking for approval to start “store closing sales” and to give employees at impacted stores a 60-day notice of pending store and office closure.

All stores are supposed to remain open during the process, with employees receiving pay and benefits as usual, the company said.

Shelves were already emptying without regular inventory replacement at some of the six former Albertsons and Vons stores converted in Santa Barbara County.

Pleva said Haggen’s original stores saw sales gains, with 21 newly acquired ones finding footing.
 
“Haggen plans to continue to build its brand in partnership with its dedicated corporate support and store teams,” Haggen CEO John Clougher said in a statement.

“Haggen has a long record of success in the Pacific Northwest and these identified stores will have the best prospect for ongoing excellence. Although this has been a difficult process and experience, we will remain concentrated in the Pacific Northwest where we began, focusing on fresh Northwest products and continuing our support and involvement in the communities we serve.”

Haggen previously said it has received commitments for up to $215 million in debtor-in-possession financing from its existing lenders to maintain operations and the flow of merchandise to its stores during the sale process. 

Haggen is also working to continue paying vendors, employee wages, certain benefits and customer programs during the restructuring.

The company is also continuing to work with Albertsons in its request for the Federal Trade Commission to waive the restriction in the FTC order banning the hiring of Haggen employees. 

Haggen has blamed its failure on Albertsons in a $1 billion lawsuit, which alleges the fellow grocer sabotaged its entrance into new markets by providing false retail data for pricing, taking store inventory and more.

Since expanding, Haggen has cut employee hours and laid off workers at some of its stores.

The company is also facing several lawsuits, including wrongful termination of a former employee at the Carpinteria Haggen, workers rights’ violations and a class-action complaint for letting go 14 developmentally disabled employees.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 