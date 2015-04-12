Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:56 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Business

Haggen to Make Its Presence Known as 6 Local Grocery Stores Embark on Rebranding, Conversion

Goleta Vons on Fairview Avenue to go first as Washington grocery chain makes market changes after buying Albertsons, Vons locations

Beginning this month, six Albertsons and Vons grocery stores in Santa Barbara County will be rebranded and converted to the new ownership of Haggen. The Albertsons at 2010 Cliff Drive on the Mesa in Santa Barbara will make the transition in June.
Beginning this month, six Albertsons and Vons grocery stores in Santa Barbara County will be rebranded and converted to the new ownership of Haggen. The Albertsons at 2010 Cliff Drive on the Mesa in Santa Barbara will make the transition in June. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 12, 2015 | 4:45 p.m.

The first of six new Haggen grocery stores will open this month in Santa Barbara County, all former Albertsons or Vons locations that recently were acquired by the Bellingham, Wash.-based chain.

Last month, Haggen began converting some of the 146 stores it picked up across five states from AB Acquisition LLC and Safeway Inc. in a quest to complete the switch by midyear.

The first local transition happens this month at the Vons at 175 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta. The market will close at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 19, and reopen after the ownership and rebranding change on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 21, according to a Haggen official.

An Albertsons in Lompoc, at 1500 N. H St., comes next. It will close at 6 p.m. June 14 to reopen as Haggen on the afternoon of June 16.

Haggen plans to convert the Albertsons at 3943 State St. in Santa Barbara and the Vons at 163 S. Turnpike Road simultaneously, beginning at 6 p.m. June 16 and reopening the afternoon of June 18.

The conversions of the Albertsons at 2010 Cliff Drive and the Vons at 850 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria also will be concurrent, with both stores closing at 6 p.m. June 18 and reopening on the afternoon of June 20.

The pharmacy at both of those stores, as well as the Lompoc store, will remain open during the two-day conversion, the company official said.

Haggen purchased stores in California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon and Washington as part of the plan for Safeway, which owns Vons, to merge with Albertsons. The stores doled out 22 other locations to three more companies in order to get the merger approved by the Federal Trade Commission.

The Haggen deal, which was announced late last year, also included stores in Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Los Osos, Oxnard, San Luis Obispo and Ventura — some of which have already been converted.

With the acquisition, Haggen expands to 164 stores with 106 pharmacies from 18 stores with 16 pharmacies, and to a workforce of more than 10,000 employees from one of 2,000.

The company said all Albertsons and Safeway store employees will be able to become employees of Haggen as the markets make the transition, along with store management teams.

“Haggen is on a historic journey to convert 146 stores in the first half of 2015, and we’re committed to doing it right,” Haggen Pacific Southwest CEO Bill Shiner said in a statement. “As we convert stores, we may need to adjust the timeline or change store conversion dates to address any issues that arise, including licensing or permitting; city, county, state regulations; systems issues; and so on.

“Our goal is to have as smooth a transition as possible for our teams and our guests.”

Founded in 1933, Haggen Inc. is one of the Pacific Northwest’s leading grocery chains and its largest independent grocery retailer. The company supports regional farms, ranches, fisheries and other businesses, and Haggen officials say it is deeply rooted in the communities it serves, providing support to local events and partnerships.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 