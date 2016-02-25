Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 4:10 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Hahrie Han Set to Take New Endowed Chair in Environmental Politics at UCSB

By Jim Logan for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | February 25, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

Hahrie Han (The UCSB Current photo)

If you want to build a political movement that draws an army of activists, you should probably call Hahrie Han. An associate professor of political science at UC Santa Barbara, she is one of the nation’s premier researchers on grass-roots engagement in environmental and political issues.

She’s also about to become UCSB’s newest holder of an endowed chair. Han will be installed as the Anton Vonk Chair in Environmental Politics in an investiture ceremony Friday, March 4, 2016. The chair was endowed by the late Anton Vonk and his wife, Diane Boss.

“I am deeply honored,” Han said. “An endowed chair is an enormous privilege for any faculty member, but I feel especially privileged to have the opportunity to extend the legacy of Anton Vonk and Diane Boss — and to do this in partnership with such distinguished colleagues at UCSB who are all working on the front-lines of solving environmental problems.”

Han, who came to UCSB from Wellesley College in 2015, specializes in the convergence of policy and activism and the role that community associations play in mobilizing public participation.

She has authored three books and numerous papers that explore activism and organization.

“Solving political problems is not just about designing the right policy but also about figuring out how to build the political will to enact those policies” Han explained. “My research asks, ‘How do you build that political will? How do you generate public pressure and grassroots engagement?’”

Bruce Bimber, professor and chair of UCSB’s Department of Political Science, said Han’s expertise dovetails nicely with the department’s work on the environment.

“The political science department has made a priority of studying and teaching about the politics of the environment,” he said. “We have been building our strength in this area over the years, and UCSB now has the largest group of political scientists working on the environment of any university in the country.

“Professor Han’s arrival here is one of the capstones of our effort to be a national leader in environmental politics,” Bimber said. “She is a well-known and widely respected scholar and we are delighted she is now part of our community.”

Part of the appeal of UCSB, Han said, was the university’s reputation for interdisciplinary research.

“One of the unique things about a place like UCSB is that it supports faculty doing problem-driven work, meaning work that is about solving real problems out there in the world, but also making sure that the work is still held to the highest standards of academic and disciplinary rigor,” she said. “A lot of places will go too far emphasizing one direction or the other, and UCSB is really rare in being able to hold the balance between those two things.”

Han received her Ph.D. in American politics from Stanford University and her bachelor’s degree in American history and literature from Harvard University.

Jim Logan writes for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 