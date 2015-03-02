Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 3:44 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Hail Reported in Monday Thunderstorms in Santa Barbara County

Rainfall and thunderstorms move across the county, dropping hail on Orcutt and Santa Maria

Quarter-inch-sized hail fell in Orcutt and other areas of northern Santa Barbara County Monday afternoon as thunderstorms swept through the area.
Quarter-inch-sized hail fell in Orcutt and other areas of northern Santa Barbara County Monday afternoon as thunderstorms swept through the area.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | updated logo | March 2, 2015 | 12:35 p.m.

Some pea-sized hail fell in northern Santa Barbara County Monday, and more of the stuff could drop as thunderstorms move across the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Santa Maria was getting the brunt of the stronger thunderstorms Monday afternoon, and the South Coast was expected to see its biggest rainfall around the same time, although a chance of thunderstorms would remain throughout the day, said Kathy Hoxsie, a weather specialist with the weather service office in Oxnard.

Hail reported in Santa Maria was measured at about a quarter of an inch in size.

“The strongest storms right now are still to the west, ” she said. “The storms that just dropped the hail in Santa Maria are marching directly east across the county.

“I can see at least three or four other good-looking cells that are still off the coast to the west. I would say that we still have the possibility of getting hail as the storms move across your area as well.”

As for rainfall totals, Hoxsie said accumulation was expected to vary and be relatively light — in line with the amount of water the low-pressure system dropped locally over the weekend.

“It’ll be feast or famine for those under storms,” she said. “If you’re directly under the thunderstorm, you could get a good shot of rain.”

By late afternoon, rainfall totals included Santa Barbara, 0.18 inches; Montecito, 0.24; Goleta, 0.10; Santa Maria, 0.08; Lompoc, 0.21 and zero inches in Santa Ynez.

Temperatures lingered around 60 degrees across the county Monday, and she said residents shouldn’t expect to see cloudless skies until Tuesday morning.

“The rest of the week looks nice,” Hoxsie said, with a dry, slow warm-up and sunny skies expected into the weekend.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

weather
Farmland glows in the sunshine while storm clouds obscure the Santa Ynez Mountains on Monday. The view is from Cathedral Oaks Road in western Goleta. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 