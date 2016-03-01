Hailee Rios, Cara Christian Hit Homers in San Marcos Softball Win

Softball

San Marcos belted three home runs and roared back from a 3-0 deficit and beat San Luis Obispo 9-4 in its softball season opener on Tuesday on the road.

Hailee Rios smacked two homers, went 3-for-4 and drove in seven RBIs and Cara Christian went 3-4 with a homer and a double to pace the Royals offense.

Rios hit a three-run homer in the third inning to tie the score at 3-3. San Luis Obispo regained the lead, 4-3 in the fourth, but the Royals regrouped and scored two in the fifth on Rios' second homer, a two-run shot. She drove in Sarah Douglas (2-4, 3 runs scored), who doubled with one out.

Christian hit a solo homer in the sixth to extend San Marcos' lead to 6-4. Two outs later, Sienna Berlinger singled and Aliyah Huerta-Leipner was hit by a pitch. Douglas singled to drive home Berlinger and move Huerta-Leipner to third. Douglas moved to second on the throw to home. Rios followed with a two-run single bringing home Huerta-Leipner and Douglas for the final 9-4 score.

Box Score

San Marcos… 003 024 0 – 9 9 3

SLO …211 000 0 – 4 7 0

SM: Huerta-Leipner and Cunnison

SLO: Good, Gibbs and Caldera

W-Huerta-Leipner, L-Gibbs

2B- SM: Douglas, Cunnison, Christian

HR- SM: Rios (2), Christian

