Hailee Rios, Hailey Fryklund Lead San Marcos Past Fillmore

Softball

Hailee Rios pitched a complete-game victory and belted a three-run homer to lead San Marcos to a 6-3 non-league softball win at Fillmore on Wednesday.

Hailey Fryklund went 3 for 4 and drove in a run.

The Royals broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning. Rios was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game, Fryklund followed with a single and the runners advanced a base on a wild pitch. Megan Cunnison hit a sacrifice fly to score Rios for a 2-1 lead and Sarah Douglas brought in Fryklund with a single to make it 3-1.



Fillmore scoring an unearned run in the fifth before San Marcos tallied three runs in the sixth inning.



Sienna Berlinger led off sixth with a first-pitch single. One out later, Cara Christian singled and Rios followed with a first-pitch home run to deep right center for a 6-2 San Marcos lead.

Rios struck out 11 and gave up one earned run and four hits.



San Marcos is now 9-7 overall.

San Marcos…001 023 0 – 6 8 2

Fillmore… 001 001 1 – 3 4 0

SM: Rios and Cunnison

F: Isom and Cervantes

W-Rios (3-1), L-Isom

2B - F: Crawford

HR - SM: Rios, 6th inn., two on.



