Hailee Rios, Hailey Fryklund Lead San Marcos Past Fillmore

Hailee Rios pitched a complete-game victory and belted a three-run homer to lead San Marcos to a 6-3 non-league softball win at Fillmore on Wednesday.
Hailey Fryklund went 3 for 4 and drove in a run.
The Royals broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning. Rios was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game, Fryklund followed with a single and the runners advanced a base on a wild pitch. Megan Cunnison hit a sacrifice fly to score Rios for a 2-1 lead and Sarah Douglas brought in Fryklund with a single to make it 3-1.
Fillmore scoring an unearned run in the fifth before San Marcos tallied three runs in the sixth inning.
Sienna Berlinger led off sixth with a first-pitch single. One out later, Cara Christian singled and Rios followed with a first-pitch home run to deep right center for a 6-2 San Marcos lead.
Rios struck out 11 and gave up one earned run and four hits.
San Marcos is now 9-7 overall.
San Marcos…001 023 0 – 6 8 2
Fillmore… 001 001 1 – 3 4 0
SM: Rios and Cunnison
F: Isom and Cervantes
W-Rios (3-1), L-Isom
2B - F: Crawford
HR - SM: Rios, 6th inn., two on.
