Hailee Rios’ Hits Walk-Off Double in San Marcos Victory

Softball

The San Marcos softball team scored three runs in the final two innings, including a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh by Hailee Rios to win 4-3 in a non-league Tuesday home matchup against Arroyo Grande. In the second game of the afternoon doubleheader, Arroyo Grande came out on top 5-4.

Down 2-1 in the first game, Morgan Jensen hit a two-run sixth inning home run to give the Royals (8-3) the lead. After the Eagles tied the game up in the top of the seventh, Rios' double scored Savannah Tait from first to seal the Royal victory.

Rios went 3-for-4 at the plate with the one RBI in addition to pitching a complete game with 11 strikeouts and only one earned run.

In the second game, San Marcos pulled within one run, 3-4, in the bottom of the sixth inning when Aliyah Huerta-Leipner hit a solo home run. After Arroyo Grande added an insurance run in the top of the seventh, the Royals scored once to pull within one and put runners on the corners before the Eagles escaped the jam for the victory.

Hailey Fryklund and Claire Early were both 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored each, while Rios was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

San Marcos hosts Santa Maria on Thursday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.