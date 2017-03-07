Hailee Rios Hurls No-Hitter in Rout of Cabrillo

Softball

Hailee Rios was near-perfect in the San Marcos softball team's 15-0 no-hit shutout of non-league opponent Cabrillo on Tuesday.

Rios struck out 15 of the 20 batters she faced. The only baserunners allowed reached on a walk and hit-by-pitch.

In addition to the stellar pitching performance, Rios went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored.

Aliyah Huerta-Leipner and Hailey Fryklund each went 4-for-5, with three runs scored and three RBI, respectively.

San Marcos (4-2) scored the first three runs on consecutive singles by Huerta-Leipner, Rios and Fryklund, followed by a sacrifice fly by Claire Early and a single by Megan Cunnison for a 3-0 lead. San Marcos added two more runs in the fourth inning on an Alex Pitchford single, a Huerta-Leipner double and Rios single for a 5-0 score.

San Marcos scored two more runs in the 5th on a leadoff single by Early, a fielder’s choice by Morgan Jensen, in which Early was safe at second base, and a two RBI single by Cunnison for a 7-0 score.

San Marcos sent 14 hitters to the plate in the sixth inning, getting seven hits, one hit batter, and two Cabrillo fielding errors, to score a total of 8 runs.

The Royals host Nipomo on Thursday in their home opener.

