Hailee Rios Makes Most of Rare Opportunity, Lifts San Marcos to 5-4 Softball Win

Softball

Hailee Rios didn't have many opportunities to hit the ball in Friday's Channel League against Ventura because the Cougars refused to throw anything near the strike zone.

But they did in the fifth inning and the San Marcos slugger made them pay, hitting a single to score Savannah Tait for the eventual winning run in a 5-4 victory at home.

Rios then finished off game for starter Aliyah Huerta-Leipner in the seventh and earned the save.

Huerta-Leipner allowed eight hits and four earned runs while walking one and striking out six.

Trailing 3-1, the Royals took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of third on a three-run homer by Hailey Fryklund.

Ventura tied the score in the fifth, but San Marcos answered in the bottom of the inning. Tait tripled to lead off the inning and Rios followed with her RBI single.

Alex Pitchford went 2-for-3 with a RBI double in the second inning.

San Marcos is 15-5 overall and 5-1 in league. The Royals host Buena on Tuesday.

